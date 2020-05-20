Mahoning Co. Sheriff’s Office will be checking in on restaurants to offer COVID-19 guidance

The goal is to offer advice to owners to keep problems from happening as customers start returning in larger numbers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Sheriff is hoping a new statewide program will serve to help bar and restaurant owners keep operating once they reopen later this week.

The sheriff’s office will be working alongside agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit to check on establishments as they start offering inside dining and drinking.

Sheriff Jerry Greene said his goal is to offer advice to owners to keep problems from happening as customers start returning in larger numbers.

“We want to actually work with them and help them be able to do it the way they’re supposed to do it and, really, just so we don’t have any flare-ups. If this thing doesn’t go right for everybody, we can end up taking a step back and I’d just hate to see that.”

Greene is also offering a temporary information line starting this weekend for business owners looking for some guidance. Just call 330-770-0473. This number is not to report violations — it’s just for business owners who need guidance.