Mahoning Co.’s health department creates hotline for businesses violating Ohio’s mask order

The hotline can receive calls 24/7, and callers are asked to leave the name and address of the Mahoning County business and the details of the violation

by: WKBN Staff

Credit: Sebastian Condrea/Moment/Getty Images

(WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health announced Friday that a dedicated hotline is available for reports of businesses that are violating the statewide facial covering order for Ohio.

The number to call is 330-270-2858.

The hotline can receive calls 24/7, and callers are asked to leave the name and address of the Mahoning County business and the details of the violation.

The hotline is for businesses only and not for individuals.

For businesses in the City of Youngstown, callers would need to call the Youngstown City Health District.

The full order can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

