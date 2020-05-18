Mahoning Co. judge says families may be scared to adopt for risk of getting COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local judge thinks another casualty of the coronavirus will be in the way it impacts families looking to adopt.

Mahoning County Probate Judge Robert Rusu says we may see fewer and fewer scenes like this because prospective parents are scared of the possibility of bringing a new member into their families who may have been infected with COVID-19.

The judge calls it a negative ripple effect.

“There’s just less families coming forward to adopt these kids. So we’re gonna have more kids aging out of the system when they turn 18 without being adopted, and that’s a real negative effect. It’s bad for society,” he said.

The judge says families need to be cautious but not afraid to give a child a chance to begin a new life.