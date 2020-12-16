Mahoning Co. health officials say there are far more questions than answers about vaccination process

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Those who would oversee COVID-19 vaccinations for Mahoning County Public Health say there are far more questions than answers about the process right now.

During a board of health meeting Wednesday morning, the director of nursing Erica Horner said the state’s plans for distributing the vaccines and deciding which groups should get them first change daily — if not minute-by-minute.

She said her staff often gets information through the media before it comes from the Ohio Department of Health.

“We don’t have time to watch the press conferences, so it’s more often we find out through, you know, individuals from the public calling and saying, ‘Hey, we just heard this on the news. Is this what’s going on?”‘ said Horner.

Horner told board members she’s working with the state to ensure the county has enough staff and volunteers on hand to operate immunization clinics once vaccines actually arrive.

Mahoning County Public Health expects to receive 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine, pending FDA approval, sometime next week.