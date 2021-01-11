Mahoning Co. health commissioner says local vaccine demand currently outweighs supply

Ryan Tekac wants the public to know the local supply of vaccines is pretty scarce

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County’s health commissioner says while his staff is working to vaccinate those health care workers and nursing home residents not covered by any other provider, he wants the public to know the local supply of vaccines is pretty scarce.

Monday morning, Ryan Tekac told county commissioners that his department has been offering vaccinations by appointment, and demand is already far exceeding the supply he has on hand.

“We have clinics scheduled the whole month of January, with an average that we can probably vaccinate, each day, between 330 and 360 individuals. That’s dependent on if we receive the vaccine,” Tekac said.

So far, Mahoning County Public Health has received only 1,200 doses of the vaccine, and there’s no word yet when more will arrive.