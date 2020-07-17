Lowe’s, Home Depot become latest retail chains to mandate mask-wearing

Other major retailers like Walmart, Target and Marc's also recently announced that masks will be required in all of their U.S. locations

(WYTV) – Two major home-improvement chains are the latest retailers to announce mandated mask-wearing in all U.S. stores.

On Friday, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced that all customers will be required to wear a mask or face covering starting July 20.

They said free masks will be available at the customer service desk, while supplies last, for customers who need one.

“As a retailer offering essential goods, we have a responsibility to our associates, customers and small businesses in communities nationwide to help provide a safe shopping experience,” said Lowe’s president and CEO Marvin Ellison in a press release. “Throughout this pandemic, our associates have worked tirelessly so customers could get the goods and services they needed for their homes and small businesses. For the safety of everyone in our stores, we ask that customers wear masks, and to make this new standard less restrictive, we will make masks available to those who need them.”

Related Content List: Major retailers requiring customers to wear masks

Home Depot also made the move Friday, stating that shoppers must wear a mask or face covering starting July 22.

They said small children or individuals who cannot wear a mask due to health conditions will be exempt.

In a media release, Home Depot said 85% of their stores already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations.

Home Depot said they will have signs in place throughout their stores to remind guests of the rule and associates will give masks to people who do not have one.

“We appreciate all of our associates who have been working so hard to serve our customers with the essential products they need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to thank our customers for their cooperation as we work to protect everyone in our stores,” said Ann-Marie Campbell, executive vice president of stores for Home Depot in the release.

Other major retailers like Walmart, Target and Marc’s also recently announced that masks will be required in all of their U.S. locations.