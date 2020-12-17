Local UPMC hospitals receive first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

Just before 10 a.m., vaccines arrived at UPMC Horizon — Shenango Valley in Farrell.

They arrived Thursday morning in Farrell, Grove City and New Castle

FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – The Mahoning Valley hasn’t received its first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine yet but the Shenango Valley did Thursday morning.

They arrived in Farrell, Grove City and New Castle.

They were dropped off around 10 a.m. at UPMC Horizon-Shenango Valley in Farrell, UPMC Jamison in New Castle and Grove City Hospital.

Another batch was supposed to go to UPMC Horizon in Greenville, though that has not been confirmed yet.

They were all Pfizer vaccines.

We don’t know exactly how many were delivered or when the injections will actually begin, though at Grove City Hospital, we were told they would be administered Friday at 6 a.m. to frontline doctors and nurses.

As far as Sharon Regional Medical Center, we were told they’re hoping to get the vaccine either Monday or Tuesday of next week, but have not received final confirmation.

We’ve still heard nothing definitive about the vaccine arriving in Youngstown. A spokesman for Mercy Health said they’re expecting the vaccine sometime early next week, but again, nothing is confirmed at this point.