Local trash companies adjust services around COVID-19

Some services are suspended while no loose items outside of containers will be collected

(WYTV) – The coronavirus is forcing local trash companies to make changes.

Waste Management is temporarily suspending some services throughout Western Pennsylvania.

The company is no longer collecting bulk items. All trash must be bagged, sealed and placed in containers and loose items will not be collected.

Recyclables, including cardboard, must be placed inside recycling bins. Items outside of these bins will also not be collected.

In Ohio, Republic Services says it won’t take any loose bags as well.

All garbage must now be in trash cans.

Bulk collection is temporarily suspended in order to keep drivers in the cab of their trucks to reduce exposure.

The company also implemented staggered start times for drivers to keep them from gathering in groups.