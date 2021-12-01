Local student among Vax-2-School winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – A local student is among the winners of Wednesday’s Vax-2-School contest.

Twelve-year-old Anthony Harker lives in Niles and attends Lordstown schools. There, he competes in track and cross country.

Now, he can call himself a Vax-2-School winner.

“I was surprised. I screamed a little,” Anthony said.

We talked to Anthony and his mom over Zoom, just a few hours after they found out the news.

Anthony won a $10,000 scholarship to use at any Ohio college or trade school. At this point, he plans to attend college.

He got the vaccine in September before the start of school.

“He absolutely refused to get it. He did not want to get it,” said Nicole Harker, Anthony’s mother.

But then he changed his mind and now he’s so glad he did.

“He wanted to more or less protect his sister who’s five. She gets sick very easily so he wanted to protect her,” Nicole said.

The full list of winners is below:

  1. Kylie Beverick, Sandusky
  2. Eleanor Bohlen, Morrow
  3. Finn Braam, Columbus
  4. Taylor Demastus, Columbia Station
  5. Rachel Doyle, Chardon
  6. Cassandra Durham, Maumee
  7. Courtney Fox, Bellevue
  8. Lilian Frederick, Put-In-Bay
  9. Anthony Harker, Niles
  10. Hailey Hunter, St. Marys
  11. Andrew Keck, Hamilton
  12. Jessica Lee, Seven Hills
  13. Joseph Mautz, Castalia
  14. Brooke McFeely, Eastlake
  15. Michael Messer, Jr., Brunswick
  16. Eli Morse, Dublin
  17. William Northup, Novelty
  18. Zane Orley, Medina
  19. Bailey Price, Toledo
  20. Allison Pruss, Toledo
  21. Bren Puchta, Columbus
  22. Jaxon Pullins, Etna
  23. Cody Ratermann, Clayton
  24. Thomas Ratliff, Liberty Township
  25. Berkeley Rybak, Solon
  26. Koltyn Scarantine, Columbus
  27. Katelyn Schreiner, Dayton
  28. Eliott Trinh, Powell
  29. Joshua Yeager, Minster
  30. Logan Zelch, Chagrin Falls

Residents ages 5-25 who have at least started the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win one of five $100,000 or one of 150 $10,000 scholarships to any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program of their choice.

The state will continue announcing 30 $10,000 every day through Dec. 3 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school. The five grand prize winners will be announced during the lottery broadcast at 7:29 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

Eligible residents can register online or by telephone by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian register for them.

Ohioans who registered before Sunday night at 11:59 p.m. are eligible for all of the prizes. For those who have not registered yet, there is one more opportunity to get signed up to be entered into the drawing for the five $100,000 grand prizes, and that deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 11:59 p.m.

The first and second rounds of winners included no local residents.

