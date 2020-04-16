Local sheriff’s deputies collect used face masks for sterilization

Mahoning County officials put a plan together with Battelle, the company working to properly clean masks so they can be reused

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County’s first shipment of masks will be taken to Columbus Friday for sterilization.

Deputies spent the day collecting used masks from first responders and others to be sent to Battelle Corporation, which has come up with a way of cleaning them so they can be used again.

Earlier this week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said state troopers would start collecting masks but Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said county officials put their own plans together weeks ago.

“What the county, in essence, did was come up with an agreement and put together a plan with Battelle that included private entities,” Greene said. “There’s a couple nursing homes, hospitals could take part if they wanted to, fire departments, law enforcement.”

He said the county has also been seeing a number of local residents and businesses donating needed protective equipment, such as masks and hand sanitizer, which has helped offset supplies on back-order because of their high demand.