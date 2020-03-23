Local sheriff says deputies will enforce stay-at-home order on case-by-case basis

People need to avoid large groups and non-essential businesses must be closed until April 6

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Now that Governor Mike DeWine has issued a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans, the question turns to enforcement.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said the orders given Sunday are fairly straightforward. People need to avoid large groups and non-essential businesses must be closed until April 6.

Greene said law enforcement officers will have to handle problems on a case-by-case basis.

“If we have a call on a complaint that we need to go out and take a look at, we’re going to do it. You know? And people will be dealt with accordingly, but I truly don’t believe we’re going to have a whole lot of that…I really believe people are taking this seriously.”

He stressed his deputies won’t be randomly stopping people going about their business or looking for groups of people to punish. Instead, he hopes the governor’s order will be enough to convince people to stay home whenever possible.