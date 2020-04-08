Local restaurant server says new alcohol rule is great for business

Breaking News
Customers will be allowed to buy two drinks per takeout or delivery order

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Governor Mike DeWine announced a new order Tuesday for restaurants about alcohol sales — and a Niles restaurant is ready.

Any restaurant or bar in Ohio with a liquor permit is now allowed to sell alcoholic drinks, including beer, wine, liquor and cocktails, for takeout.

Customers will be allowed to buy two drinks per meal order. The drinks must be sealed until you get home.

Morgan Ramirez, a server at El Jalapeno, has been preparing for this. The owner even bought a bag sealer to hold margaritas.

“It absolutely just blew up,” Ramirez said. “Our phones have been ringing off the hook. It couldn’t have been a better blessing for this restaurant.”

The new rule also allows restaurants to deliver the alcohol.

