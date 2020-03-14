Local public libraries announce schedule changes

Many libraries are closing and canceling events while others make decisions in the coming week

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Several libraries announced changes to their schedule Saturday.

The Public Libraries of Youngstown and Mahoning County will stay open through Tuesday, March 17.

They are evaluating if they will be open beyond that date.

All events are canceled between March 17 and April 3.

Hubbard’s public library decided in a board meeting Saturday morning that they will close as well.

Even though the doors will be locked, they plan to help the community in other ways.

“Our drive-through window is open. Phone resources and references are available. WiFi in the parking lot. Things like that are digital resources which will always be available,” said Director of the Hubbard Public Library Lorena Hegedus.

The Warren-Trumbull County Public Library is also planning to close on March 17 until April 5.

The Bookmobile and Homebound library service is suspended.

The McKinley Memorial Library in Niles said that they expect a decision on their status to be made early next week.

So far, they have canceled all programs until April 4.