Local prisoners among 167 under consideration for release

(WYTV) – Several Trumbull County prisoners are among the 167 inmates across Ohio under consideration for an early release amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine announced during a press conference that certain inmates scheduled for release within the next 90 days may be released sooner to improve social distancing in state prisons.

He said they are only considering an early release for prisoners that meet specific criteria.

“We will not be sending murderers, sex offenders and the like home early,” DeWine said.

According to Gov. DeWine’s website, inmates will not be considered for release if they:

Were convicted of serious charges, such as sex offenses, homicide-related offenses, kidnapping, abduction, ethnic intimidation, making terroristic threats or domestic violence

Were previously denied judicial release

Have prior incarceration in Ohio

Are an inter-state offender

Have active warrants or detainers

Have had a serious prison rule violation in the past five years

There are 141 inmates under consideration this way, including eight from the Trumbull Correctional Institute in Leavittsburg:

David Bachtel

Steven Ball

Abram Boyd, Jr.

Daniel Cook

Chad Dotson

Joshua Gracyk

Craig Mahoney

Cameron Tillis

An additional 26 inmates are also under consideration, including Paul Theisler, Jr., who is at the Trumbull Correctional Institution.

According to DeWine, these inmates are above the age of 60 and suffer from one or more chronic heart conditions:

DeWine said these selected inmates have already served over half of their sentences and meet similar criteria to the other prisoners under consideration.

The governor wants judges and prosecutors to waive the 60-day notice for the 26 inmates, allowing these cases to go directly to the parole board.

