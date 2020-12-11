Local pharmacy chain preparing for COVID-19 vaccine release

Once the vaccine arrives, Walberg said his stores will set up appointments, just as they do now for COVID-19 testing

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Those operating the 11 locations of the Walberg Family Pharmacy chain in Pennsylvania and Ohio are going to see a lot more business in the months to come now that a COVID-19 vaccine has been approved.

“There’s going to be a mass rush whenever the vaccine comes that everybody’s going to want to get vaccinated,” said owner Bretton Walberg.

Walberg said while most of his stores are scattered around the Shenango Valley, some locations offer the only pharmacy service in town.

“The difficulty of some of those bigger organizations to be able to reach our smaller areas lends us to really have the ability to take care of those,” Walberg said.

But since at least the first couple vaccines released will be given in two-dose amounts, the company’s 26 pharmacists will need to keep track of customers when they come in for a shot.

“We also have to follow those patients to make sure that there are not any adverse reactions. That is going to be one of our requirements,” Walberg said.



Walberg already anticipates his staff will handle customers in waves, first to get that initial dose and then weeks later to give the second and catch up with patients who wait before getting theirs.

“If it’s a matter of us being open on Sunday and providing vaccines all day with multiple pharmacists at a location, that’s part of our plan,” he said.



Ultimately, it’s to see as many people being vaccinated as quickly as possible.

There is a website to help people learn more about COVID-19 testing. That website is www.doineedacovid19test.com.