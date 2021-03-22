Local mayor receives COVID-19 vaccine

The mayor and other getting a shot Monday received the Moderna vaccine.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – To date, More than 2.8 million people have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, you can count Youngstown’s mayor among them.

Mayor Tito Brown received his first dose of vaccine Monday at the Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center where Governor Mike DeWine and Mrs. DeWine made a visit.

Brown says he wanted to be public about getting vaccinated to help convince those who may be hesitant that they can come forward and get theirs.

“It’s just the icing on the cake to have the governor stop by our site while I was getting my shot today. I just want everyone that’s out there to know that it is safe, it is effective, and it is one of the ways that we can get back to normal in our life, that is why we are here today,” Brown said.

The second dose will be administered next month.