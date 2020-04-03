Local law enforcement says community isn’t taking stay at home order seriously enough

Law enforcement wants to remind the community that they should stay at home unless it's for essential reasons

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Traffic along Route 224 in Boardman would make you think it was a typical Friday, despite the fact that Governor DeWine announced the stay at home order will remain in effect through May.

Law enforcement in Trumbull County has seen the same issue.

“If you don’t have to be out, you shouldn’t be out,” said Trumbull County Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich.

Law enforcement wants to remind the community that they should stay at home unless it’s for essential reasons, such as stocking up on groceries, picking up prescription medication or getting fuel.

“There are other things that can wait. Visiting somebody, just being out,” Dragovich said.

“I don’t think enough people have been taking this seriously. This is very troubling to me,” said Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.

Greene expressed the same sentiment in a Facebook video earlier this week, telling the community to listen to the order.

“I think we all need to really take a good look at ourselves and make sure we’re only going out when something is absolutely necessary. Otherwise, stay home,” Greene said.

Anytime you touch something in the grocery store or a gas pump handle, always make sure to sanitize your hands because you can never be too safe.

“We’ve already lost people. The stay at home order is to try to help us get to a point where as many people as we start with, we get to end with. That’s the whole idea behind it. That’s why it’s so important,” Dragovich said.