Local health district addresses concerns that Amish community isn’t social distancing

The most recent complaint was about a wedding set to take place on Thursday

(WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District says they’ve received a few complaints about gatherings in the Amish community that violate the rules of social distancing.

The most recent was about an event set to take place on Thursday.

According to a report from the Trumbull County sheriff, 300 people were expected to attend a wedding at a location north of Wilcox Road in Mesopotamia.

Kris Wilster with the Health District says they can’t enforce the 10 person maximum rule at religious ceremonies, but they want to stress the importance of social distancing.

“Our first step would be just to talk to them, try to get them to understand the importance, you know, this contagious disease. The importance of the social distancing, washing your hands, the sanitizer, having products readily available to clean touchable surfaces. Those sort of things,” Wilster said.

Wilster said they handed out door hangers to the Amish community with information about COVID-19.