Local health departments asking residents to stay home, be safe during Thanksgiving weekend

(WYTC) – The heads of local health departments implored people to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 as Thanksgiving approaches.

They spoke Tuesday morning about a surge in recent cases and the importance of social distancing and wearing masks.

Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac said their spread is coming from the community, when people let their guards down.

Tekac was joined by representatives of the Columbiana County Health District and the Trumbull County Combined Health District to speak about the local impact of the virus. They’re hoping that people in the community consider the danger before hosting a holiday gathering.

Mahoning County issued a stay-at-home advisory earlier on Tuesday.

Trumbull County is considering such an advisory.

Columbiana County’s Health Commissioner Wes Vins said the county doesn’t have an advisory in place, but he hopes that people will stay at home anyway. The county’s seven-day case average has increased four times over the last four weeks.

“A lot of people don’t like to be told what to do. This isn’t that,” Vins said. “Please understand your role in the community. Please understand that you have control of this, and you can make a difference, but we have to do it together, and we can do it by not gathering over Thanksgiving, staying, keeping our distance and wearing masks.”

The health departments recommended that people do the following: