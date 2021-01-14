Local health departments expected to release details of COVID-19 vaccination plan

Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties will announce Thursday where you can get the shots

(WYTV) – Some of our local health departments are sharing their COVID-19 vaccination plans.

Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties will announce Thursday where you can get the shots. They’re preparing a phase 1B of Ohio’s plan.

Mahoning County will make its announcement at 1 p.m.

Trumbull County will talk about its plans at 3:30 p.m.

Columbiana County will make its announcement at 4 p.m.

Mercer County in Pennsylvania has not said when it will be announcing its plans.

