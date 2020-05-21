Local health commissioner: Vulnerable should continue to stay home

Ohio is starting to reopen, but Ryan Tekac said that doesn't mean you have to go out

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As Ohio bars and restaurants start offering inside service this weekend, health officials are warning that some in the community might be better off waiting a little while longer.

Under the governor’s directives, bars and restaurants can entertain customers in groups of 10 people or less.

Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac said those most likely to contract COVID-19 still need to be very careful.

“Those who are most vulnerable, those who have underlying health conditions and those who are older should really be urged to stay home and continue to practice that social distancing.”

Tekac said health department staff members will be working with business owners to make sure they understand and follow the state’s guidelines.