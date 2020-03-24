Local EMS workers under cautionary quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Area fire departments have stepped in to help EMS workers across the Valley

(WYTV) – Ten Lane LifeTrans EMS workers are now under a cautionary quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

Lane LifeTrans is the longest-serving and largest EMT/paramedic provider in the area, serving 125,000 people across Austintown, Berlin Center, Craig Beach Village, Ellsworth, Girard, Jackson Milton, Niles and Weathersfield with more than 125 professionals on staff.

Chief of operations Tom Lambert told 33 News that some workers were exposed while responding to two different calls in Mahoning and Trumbull counties last week.

Lambert said both patients were transported to the hospital, tested and later came back positive for the coronavirus. However, the initial calls were not for virus symptoms.

Meanwhile, five EMT’s–including Lambert–are still under self-quarantine after responding to a death at Arconic last week.

Those test results still have not come back.

Lambert said despite being down ten people, no ambulances have been taken offline and their employees have stepped up, picking up additional time to keep the emergency vehicles running.

He also said area fire departments have stepped in to help EMS workers across the Valley, and they are all working very closely without boundaries to provide care.