Local doctors say you shouldn’t worry about COVID-19 vaccine side effects

(WYTV) – Hearing the words “side effects” can often cause hesitation and worry from people, but doctors say it shouldn’t, especially when it comes to getting your COVID-19 vaccine.

“As we’re now in the 1B section of the community, that being adults of 65 receiving the vaccine, it’s important to talk about,” said Dr. James Kravec, chief clinical officer at Mercy Health.

People receiving the Covid-19 vaccine may have some symptoms following their shot.

“It’s the immune reaction that people are experiencing,” Kravec said.

So, side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine and most other vaccines are normal.

“Within 24 to 48 hours, most of the symptoms subside on its own,” said Dr. Munir Shah, an infectious disease specialist.

A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control says roughly 70% of people have experienced some form of pain within a week of their vaccination.

This pain being either local at the injection site or systemic, meaning some sort of reaction is within your body.

Eleven percent of vaccine recipients for all the available vaccines have experienced chills, fever and swelling.

“All the symptoms are very well controlled with the help of Tylenol,” Shah said.

Doctors say, for those who experience side effects from the vaccine, it doesn’t necessarily matter whether you’re young or old or suffer from pre-existing conditions.

“In order to protect our elderly population, especially with some kind of pre-existing condition, the safest way we can give them some protection is by vaccination,” Shah said.

But they say it is better to experience a few side effects from the vaccine than the virus itself.

“Actually, having COVID as an infection versus getting the vaccine with a chance that you will have some symptoms that will last a short period of time, I would highly recommend that you get the vaccine,” Kravec said.

Both doctors say whether you experience side effects or not, it does not impact the effectiveness of the vaccine.

