Local COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Since moving into the red zone, there has been a rise in hospitalizations across Mahoning County.

There have been 135 hospitalizations across the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Ohio Coronavirus Dashboard.

They’ve noticed the increase at Mercy Health where Medical Director Dr. James Kravc says his biggest concern in that community spread is contributing to the increase. He says cases span from young people to the elderly.

“The numbers are not where they were in Mahoning County as they were in March and April. We are lower than March and April, but we definitely are higher now than we were a few weeks ago,” Kravec said.

Kravec says that continuing to follow all CDC recommendations is the best way to stay healthy and hopefully bring the numbers down.