(WYTV) – Congressman Tim Ryan is urging both sides of Congress to include help for restaurants in the latest COVID-19 relief package.

He took to Twitter calling on both Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, asking them to include the ‘Restaurants Act’ in any relief package.

My colleagues & I are urging @SpeakerPelosi and @senatemajldr to include the Restaurants Act in any COVID-relief package.



As cases are rising and more and more businesses are facing health restrictions, we have to get them the help they need to make it through this dark winter. pic.twitter.com/XtfD9Vec6l — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) December 4, 2020

Ryan says they need the help to survive through the winter.