Local concert promoters have mixed reactions to DeWine’s capacity changes

The community showed it is willing to follow guidelines if it means having live entertainment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that sports and entertainment venues can start allowing people again, under certain restrictions.

DeWine said sports and entertainment facilities will be able to reopen with 25% maximum indoor capacity and 30% maximum outdoor capacity provided they follow established precautions.

Eric Ryan with JAC Management said it is a step in the right direction but won’t immediately solve their issues at the Covelli Centre.

“We are happy the governor is addressing our industry. However, these capacity changes do very little to allow us to open up to financially operate,” Ryan said.

JAC Management operates the Covelli Center, The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre and Packard Music Hall.

They do plan to produce smaller events at the Youngstown Amphitheatre this summer, similar to the shows last year.

Packard Music Hall manager Jim Bugos said the new guidelines will allow them to book more than just local acts.

“Maybe not the huge, nationally touring acts, but they will be nationally touring acts. Just a matter of where those numbers work out for each show independently, but it will be more than just local acts, for sure,” Bugos said.

At 25% capacity, Packard Music Hall can seat about 600 people.