Local bridal shops provide face masks for first responders

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Local bridal seamstresses are changing their normal sewing projects of bridal gowns and alterations into making face mask.

Bridal shops are used to putting together the perfect dream dress, but now they’re trading in lace and sequins for fabric and elastic.

“We decided to jump on board, started getting materials and fabric and have out seamstress create them to protect our front line workers,” said Rachel March of Evaline’s Bridal.

Evaline’s Bridal seamstress, Agita, has already made 50 this week.

On Wednesday, they were delivered to Naples Family Medicine.

Dr. Bob Naples Jr. started a group called Medical Masks for Trumbull County to get as many masks to as many people as possible.

“I know there’s a lot of people that can sew. There’s a lot of people making masks that don’t know what to do with them,” he said.

Naples is serving as the middle man, getting the masks and donating them to the people who need them.

In less than 24 hours, he had already received 100 masks, 50 of them from Evaline’s.

“They have to take care of us, so we want to make sure they have all the necessities they need to stay healthy as they’re working long hours. So, we just want to do what we can to protect them,” said March.

Jacqueline’s Bridal started sewing masks a little over a week ago.

“That’s what we do. We wouldn’t be here if we couldn’t give back,” said Jackie Stout of Jacqueline’s Bridal.

Jackie’s daughter, Amber, is the seamstress at the bridal shop and when she got messages asking for help, she instantly called her mom up.

“‘Mom, we need material, we need elastic, we need things. We have to make masks for this,’ and I said, let’s do this,” Stout said.

She’s already put together 250 masks to donate.

“She’s been making masks every day, ever night and sending them all over,” Stout said.

Both shops say they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“It’s a crazy time in the world right now and I think it’s a message to all of us,” said Stout. “We need to stick together, love one another, be kind to everybody and let’s just all work together and we’re all gonna get through this.”