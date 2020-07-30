Local addiction treatment center seeing more patients ask for help with substance abuse

Chief Clinical Officer Kang said they had to update their practice model to find ways to be more available to patients

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on one group of people in particular: those battling addiction.

BrightView is an outpatient, addiction medicine practice center located in Warren. They created a survey across their system asking patients how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their lives, recovery and access to treatment.

“Globally, what they shared with us on several hundred respondents is yes, coronavirus has made life more challenging. It has made life more stressful, which produces more potential triggers for relapse,” said Navdeep Kang, of BrightView.

“We’ve been doing telehealth for a long time but that did actually increase by 10 times at the height of the shelter in place orders in Ohio. It’s now about five or six times than what we used to do pre-pandemic,” Kang said.

Telehealth consists of patients seeking help with all manner substances. During these calls, BrightView has seen a change in requests.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in folks seeking help for stimulant use disorder and definitely with alcohol as well,” Kang said.

The social isolation and disconnection that we’re all facing takes a toll on humans.

“I mean, what we have definitely seen in the community is that there’s an uptick in overdoses, there is an uptick in overdose mortality all over the state. So the level of danger has definitely raised,” Kang said.

Which causes Kang to worry about those in the community who have not been connected with treatment.

“We’ve got to find a way to get those people into treatment as quickly as possible. Understanding that comprehensive treatment on demand is available as soon as today is an important message for the community to understand,” Kang said.