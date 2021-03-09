Lisbon pizza shop owner has lingering COVID symptoms one year later

In March of last year, Steve Garofalo became one of the first in the area to contract the coronavirus

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Over the last year, we’ve brought you hundreds of stories of people in the Valley who have come down with the coronavirus. Some of them are still struggling with it.

The details are fuzzy almost twelve months later, but Steve Garofalo, of Leetonia, remembers being achy and tired.

“I just remember telling everybody it seems like I can work for 20 minutes, half an hour, and I feel like I’ve been here all day,” Garofalo said.

In March of last year, Steve became one of the first in the area to contract the coronavirus along with the rest of his family. These days, he’d be what some refer to as the “long haulers.” He’s still not completely recovered.

“I still have some issues. A lot of it is still breathing,” Garofalo said.

The illness, along with the pandemic shutdown, forced his family pizza shop to close. Steve himself spent a month in the hospital and lost 35-pounds. And to toss insult on top of injury, Steve is now getting over appendicitis surgery.

“This has really thrown a monkey wrench into it. We haven’t been able to open during the lunchtime,” Garofalo said.

Amazingly, the family business, which has been around since the early 60s, hasn’t missed a beat, thanks to a lot of community support. But the support involved far more than customers driving-in from miles around to buy his pizza and sandwiches.

“We’ve never been busier. It’s been about 10 months of the best months we’ve ever had,” Garofalo said. “It was really emotional to see how many people were either on prayer chains or had taken the time to send a letter or something to our house.”

As for the future, Steve says he’s getting his COVID-19 shot this week and looks forward to getting back to work. He just doesn’t know when that will be.

“I don’t know. The future is hard to tell what’s going to happen,” he said.