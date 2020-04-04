Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Gov. DeWine discussing state’s COVID-19 response
Closings and delays
There are currently 90 active closings. Click for more details.

Liberty teachers hold parade to visit students

Coronavirus

While adhering to social distancing rules, the teachers used their own cars to make a parade

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Even though schools are closed, teachers from Liberty schools put together a parade to visit some students Saturday.

While adhering to social distancing rules, the teachers used their own cars to make a parade.

They even had a police escort around the Liberty area.

The parade was put together because teachers were missing the personal connection with students.

“We wanted to just honk and wave to some of the kids. Make some of that personal contact. One of our huge goals is relationships and I think that’s the huge thing of what we’re all missing,” said Principal Jessica Kohler.

More than 40 teachers participated in the parade.

As of now, schools are closed through April 30.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com