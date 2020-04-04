Liberty teachers hold parade to visit students

While adhering to social distancing rules, the teachers used their own cars to make a parade

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Even though schools are closed, teachers from Liberty schools put together a parade to visit some students Saturday.

They even had a police escort around the Liberty area.

The parade was put together because teachers were missing the personal connection with students.

“We wanted to just honk and wave to some of the kids. Make some of that personal contact. One of our huge goals is relationships and I think that’s the huge thing of what we’re all missing,” said Principal Jessica Kohler.

More than 40 teachers participated in the parade.

As of now, schools are closed through April 30.