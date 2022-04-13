(WYTV)- The Cleveland Clinic has been looking into just how dangerous COVID-19 can be to pregnant women who are not vaccinated.

In some rare cases, it can cause a stillbirth.

Doctors say that given all the unknowns of this virus and the complications it can cause, it’s vital for pregnant women to get vaccinated.

“The only way we can keep this virus from causing these problems in the placenta is if the mother is vaccinated so she doesn’t have that much virus in the blood to have this problem in the placenta,” said Dr. Amy McKenney of the Cleveland Clinic.

We are not sure why the delta variant seemed to be the most severe. It’s possible a high level of virus in the mother’s blood makes it more likely to infect and damage the placenta and in that case there is no way to repair it.

It’s difficult to get an exact number of pregnant women have suffered stillbirths due to the coronavirus. There’s no database for that and some hospitals don’t have the resources available to test the placenta.