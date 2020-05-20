Len Rome’s Local Health: Sleep

Lack of sleep could worsen your heart health

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sleep is an important part of staying heart healthy.

Adults who clock fewer than seven hours a night are more prone to heart troubles.

Really, how much sleep do we need?

Cardiologists tells us that we’re all different with different needs, but the general rule is for adults to get seven to nine hours a night.

If you have obstructive sleep apnea keeping you up, you’re more prone to arrhythmias or irregular heartbeats.

Dr. Stephen Kopecky said, “The second thing is if you don’t sleep adequately, it’s been shown that other habits are not as good. You don’t eat as well. You eat more junk food.”

You could also be too tired to exercise.

Talk to your doctor about ways to help you sleep better to improve heart health.

You can find sleep labs all around the valley and the right medical care to keep you snoozing through the night.