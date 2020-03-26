Len Rome’s Local Health: Seasonal allergies and COVID-19

One of the most effective treatments for seasonal allergies is a nasal steroid spray

(WYTV) – With allergy season coming up quickly, everyone wants to be sure they can differentiate allergy symptoms from COVID-19.

Allergists said that there is one telltale sign that you’re suffering from seasonal allergies and not something else.

“The biggest symptom someone should think about is itchiness. So, does their nose itch? Is that something that really prompts sneezing? Do their eyes itch?” said Dr. Alice Hoyt. “Do they notice those symptoms, especially when the seasons are changing?”

One of the most effective treatments for seasonal allergies is a nasal steroid spray.

If you are looking for medical medication, avoid decongestants. Rather, go for antihistamines.