We keep talking about the coronavirus still hanging around and a new version of it. Doctors call it the omicron subvariant, “BA5.”

Throughout the pandemic, the coronavirus has continued to mutate and that’s how variants and subvariants pop up. When it comes to b-a five though, there is still a lot to learn.

“From the information we have so far, BA5 is causing disease similar to other omicron variants, which has been less severe than the previous waves. some of that is probably due to underlying immunity because people have been infected or have been vaccinated and some of that might be due to the nature of the virus itself,” said Dr. Daniel Rhodes of the Cleveland Clinic.

We do know that this variety of the virus is highly contagious with symptoms that include a fever, runny nose, sore throat, headache and a persistent cough.