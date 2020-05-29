Lawrence County moves to “green phase” of reopening

All gatherings of more than 250 people are still not allowed

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (WYTV) – Lawrence County is now officially in the “green phase” of

Pennsylvania’s reopening process.

Governor Tom Wolf recently announced that 17 counties would move out of the “yellow phase” at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

I’m announcing these counties will move from the yellow to green phase of reopening May 29:



🟢 Bradford

🟢 Cameron

🟢 Clarion

🟢 Clearfield

🟢 Crawford

🟢 Elk

🟢 Forest

🟢Jefferson

🟢 Lawrence

🟢 McKean

🟢 Montour

🟢 Potter

🟢 Snyder

🟢 Sullivan

🟢 Tioga

🟢 Venango

🟢 Warren pic.twitter.com/RLiuqk7mnZ — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 22, 2020

It’s part of the state’s phased reopening plan, designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Pennsylvania’s plan to reopen

The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health.

Hair salons and barbershops can now reopen on an appointment-only basis. Churches and other religious institutions can hold in-person services, and visitation to prisons and hospitals may resume.

All gatherings of more than 250 people are still not allowed.

Wolf said although the counties are moving to green, people should still be practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mercer County remains in the yellow phase. The county’s three state legislators and its three commissioners recently sent a letter to Wolf, asking that Mercer County be moved from the yellow to green phase.