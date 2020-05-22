Lawrence County among those in ‘green phase’ of COVID-19 reopenings

Gov. Wolf said although the counties are moving to green, people should still be practicing social distancing

LAWRENCE CO., Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that Lawrence County is among 17 counties moving toward the “green phase” of reopenings May 29.

I’m announcing these counties will move from the yellow to green phase of reopening May 29:



🟢 Bradford

🟢 Cameron

🟢 Clarion

🟢 Clearfield

🟢 Crawford

🟢 Elk

🟢 Forest

🟢Jefferson

🟢 Lawrence

🟢 McKean

🟢 Montour

🟢 Potter

🟢 Snyder

🟢 Sullivan

🟢 Tioga

🟢 Venango

🟢 Warren pic.twitter.com/RLiuqk7mnZ — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 22, 2020

It’s part of the state’s phased reopening plan, designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the state’s plan, after a county’s risk for significant outbreaks is mitigated, it is monitored for 14 days before the transition to the green phase.

Pennsylvania’s plan to reopen

The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health.

Through the green phase, reduced capacity in buildings, working from home if you can, limiting visitation to high-risk environments and banning large gatherings will continue.

Wolf said although the counties are moving to green, people should still be practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.