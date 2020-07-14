Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties in Ohio and Mercer and Lawrence counties in Pennsylvania

(WKBN) – The following are the latest COVID-19 numbers from Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties in Ohio and Mercer and Lawrence counties in Pennsylvania:

Mahoning County

63 new cases since Friday (1,966 confirmed total cases)

0 new deaths since Friday (239 deaths total deaths)

380 total hospitalizations

The above data includes numbers from the City of Youngstown, which is also listed separately below:

City of Youngstown

8 new cases since Monday (513 total cases)

0 new deaths since Monday (39 total deaths)

83 total hospitalizations

The above data is from the Mahoning County Public Health Department. The information was last reported on Monday morning.

Trumbull County

7 new cases since Monday (1,090 confirmed total cases)

1 new deaths since Monday (83 total deaths)

226 hospitalizations

The above data is from the Trumbull County Combined Health District. The information was last reported Tuesday afternoon.

Columbiana County

49 new cases since Friday (1,406 confirmed total cases)

0 new deaths since Friday (60 total deaths)

The above data is from the Columbiana County Health District. The information was last reported Monday morning.

Mercer County

11 new cases since Monday (186 total cases)

0 new deaths since Monday (6 total deaths)

The above data is from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The information was last reported Tuesday afternoon.

Lawrence County

3 new cases since Monday (200 total cases)

0 new deaths since Monday (9 deaths)

The above data is from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The information was last reported Tuesday afternoon.

View the graphs below for weekly and monthly trends of COVID-19 in Columbiana, Mahoning, Trumbull and Mercer counties, as of July 13: