Large COVID testing opportunity continues this weekend in Warren

Make sure to bring your insurance card, but those without insurance can get tested, too

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – As we head into Christmas week, many people want to be tested for COVID-19 before they decide how they will spend time with others.

A large testing site will be open this weekend in Warren to help those who want to get tested.

The Lippy Group teamed up with Mobile Lab Express to host the testing site at Packard Music Hall.

The drive-up testing will continue Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone can come but pre-registration is recommended. You can register by email at mobilelabsexpress@yahoo.com or online at www.mobilelabsexpress.net.

Results take about 3 to 4 days.

The testing site was very busy Friday and more people are expected this weekend.

“I think there should really be one in smaller areas. People really want to get out. Sometimes, people travel far to get to our location so more are needed,” said Renita Smith, owner of Mobile Lab Express.

Masks are required for the testing event.