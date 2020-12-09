Lane LifeTrans EMTs switch to wearing PPE on all calls

A majority of the company's calls are now for COVID-related symptoms anyway

(WYTV) – EMTs at Lane LifeTrans are changing how they deal with their personal protective equipment.

Until recently, Lane LifeTrans was carrying PPE in case its EMTs were needed for someone with COVID-19 symptoms.

Now, they’re wearing PPE at all times, assuming that anyone could be carrying the virus.

“Don’t ever think that we’re wearing PPE to stereotype you or walk in and assume that you have COVID. It’s not that at all. It’s just a protection for you and for us,” said Lane LifeTrans Chief of Operations Tom Lambert.

Lambert says his EMTs will wear PPE on every call until the COVID-19 case numbers go down in his service area.

He also says a majority of his company’s calls are now for COVID-related symptoms.