Kravitz Deli prepares for St. Patrick’s Day amidst health fears

This year, they are helping limit people's exposure to the public

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Typically, this is the busiest weekend of the year for Kravitz Deli with the start of their Corned Beef Fest this weekend.

Each year, they sell over 40,000 pounds of it.

There are a variety of specials involved, including special menu items for St. Patrick’s Day.

This year, they are helping limit people’s exposure to the public.

They’re calling it a Reuben rescue.

“We’re having a food truck on Monday and Tuesday outside, so they don’t even have to come in. They can just go get the Reubens in the truck. We call that a Reuben rescue, saving St. Patrick’s Day one sandwich at a time,” said Owner Jack Kravitz.

Each day, they are making changes to accommodate the public.

Their biggest days are expected to be Monday and Tuesday.