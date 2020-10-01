Kent State moves spring break to mitigate virus spread

KENT, Ohio (WYTV) – Kent State University is pushing back its spring break this year to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

University officials announced Thursday that spring break for 2021 has moved from March 29-April 4 to April 12-18.

After spring break, classes will continue remotely for 11 days through the last day of instruction on May 6.

The change is being made in an effort to reduce transmission of COVID-19 because of excessive spring travel.

