Kennywood, Sandcastle postpone next week’s opening

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WYTV) – A popular amusement park won’t be opening on Monday as planned.

Kennywood Park and Sandcastle water park are both delaying their opening because of the COVID-19 spike in Allegheny County.

Health officials are asking people to voluntarily stay at home for the next week. Bars, restaurants and Rivers Casino have been ordered closed.

A new reopening date for Kennywood has not been set. The amusement park also announced on their Facebook page that preseason season pass processing was canceled Friday.

Cedar Point is set to open next Thursday, while Kings Island opened this week.