Judge recommends local couples wait on getting marriage licenses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County’s probate court has been fielding lots of questions, particularly when it comes to marriage licenses.

The probate court remains open. The staff is practicing social distancing and keeping areas clean.

Judge Robert Rusu said now is not the best time to get a marriage license.

“If your wedding is not within the next 60 days, don’t come down and get a marriage license because the marriage license is only good for 60 days. So if your marriage isn’t until 90 days away, stay away. No sense in coming down, it’s not going to be valid anyway.”

Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.