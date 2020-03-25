Closings and delays
Jewish Community Center opens for temporary pandemic child care

Coronavirus

The center is accepting applications from parents who are on the frontlines of fighting COVID-19

by: Sarah Mercer

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is accepting applications for child care from essential workers.

The center on Gypsy Lane has been granted an Emergency Pandemic Child Care license. This means it can provide child care for the children of those on the frontlines of fighting COVID-19.

If you are an essential worker, you can fill out an enrollment packet. You will be contacted quickly after it’s submitted.

Per Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s order, children of the following workers will receive priority:

  • Health care workers
  • First responders
  • Hospital and health clinic staff
  • Pharmacy staff
  • Police, fire and EMT
  • Child service workers
  • Adult protection workers
  • Developmental disability aides
  • Mental health counselors
  • Psychiatrists and psychologists
  • Nursing home and elder care workers
  • Home health care workers
  • Dentists

The JCC’s Temporary Pandemic Child Care Center will follow the guidelines set by Gov. DeWine. There will be no more than six children in a class, children of parents employed by the same company/organization will be kept together, and parent interaction during drop-off and pick-up will be limited. The center will be cleaned multiple times a day.

