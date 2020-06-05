Jewelry store in Hermitage opens doors again to longtime customers and employees

An employee of King's Jewelry for 48 years was set to retire in May, but came back to help reopen

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Mercer County jumped into the “green” phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan Friday. It was an important day for family-owned businesses.

It took over an hour to put jewelry in the display cases at King’s Jewelry in the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage.

The noon opening was perfect for the Martin family, who needed to buy gifts for Hickory High School’s graduation, which was happening in a few hours.

“It was the perfect day to open because we want her to pick out a ring to go with her 16th birthday, and 18th birthday and now a graduation. She got to pick out a ring,” Leann Martin said.

Ann Pappas, of Struthers, has been married for 38 years. She gets her ring cleaned every six months and called every week to find out when King’s Jewelry would reopen.

“It feels really good because I’ve been calling every week to see when they were going to open because it was important to me that I get it done,” she said.

King’s has seven locations, but there’s still one left in Beaver County that hasn’t reopened.

The Hermitage location got a rush in the first hour.

“That’s how it’s been in all the stores we’ve opened,” owner Jennifer Perelman said. “We’re part of people’s happy moments and love doesn’t stop.”

King’s has been in the Shenango Valley Mall for over 50 years.

Carrie Necastro has been an employee for over 40 years.

Forty-eight years ago in March 1972, Cathy Lamont was hired by Perelman’s grandfather. She’s not used to wearing a mask.

“I’m having second thoughts on that,” she said.

Lamont planned to retire May 11, but the coronavirus forced King’s to close in mid-March. She came back because she wanted to help the family for her final five days.

“It’ll be hard but I’ve practiced for the last two-and-a-half months when we’ve been off,” Lamont said. “So I’ve gotten a lot done. I think I’ll enjoy my time off.”

King’s has brought nearly every employee back. It’s limited by the number of people because it has to limit hours, according to the state.