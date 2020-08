The district was informed that a staff member was in close contact with someone who tested positive

JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WYTV) – The Jamestown Area School District is canceling activities after a staff member came in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Open gyms, band camp and any other school activities are canceled until August 13 or until the district gets more information.

The first day of school is scheduled for August 20. Jamestown Area School District has released its plans for reopening this fall.