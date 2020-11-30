Jackson-Milton students learning remotely for the rest of this week

Plans for the following week will be sent out at a later time

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – Starting on Monday, Jackson-Milton Local Schools switched to full remote learning.

Students from elementary all the way through high school will learn from home for the rest of the week. Plans for the following week will be sent out at a later time.

Superintendent Kirk Baker said the switch is due to the amount of staff that are currently out or having to work from home.

“When we had the third bus driver go out, that affected transportation and truthfully, I have administration out and I have office help out and a group of teachers out. We made the decision just to go remote,” Baker said.

Baker said the schools are currently low on substitutes available to fill in for these positions.