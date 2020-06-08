‘It’s time’: Residents of local assisted living facilities can finally start seeing families again

"This morning when residents were just walking out to see their families, they burst into tears"

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio’s plan to reopen continued Monday with assisted living facilities and just like everything else, those facilities have to follow certain guidelines.

It was a much-anticipated day for families across the Valley as some got to see their loved ones for the first time in several months.

“This morning when residents were just walking out to see their families, they burst into tears,” Diane Reese said. “They were so excited to see their families.”

Kathy Gibson drove up from Columbus to see her mom, Joann Oles, at the Inn at Ironwood in Canfield.

Like other families, the two have tried to see and talk to each other as much as possible, sometimes having to get creative.

“We have had parades for them but there’s nothing like really sitting down and visiting with their loved one,” Reese said.

Before families can meet face-to-face, there are some guidelines they need to follow.

“Our staff is coming out and doing a health screen and asking them questions to make sure they’re healthy, taking their temperature,” Reese said.

Visits at Woodlands Assisted Living in Poland start Tuesday. The facility designated a certain spot and created a barrier to practice social distancing.

“The residents are very excited,” Greg Sprouse said. “We already have a lot of scheduled appointments for tomorrow.”

Families are required to set up an appointment and are given a certain amount of time to visit.

Although the time spent is limited, it’s better than no time at all.

“It’s tough on all of us because assisted living is all about being social and it’s a social model here,” Sprouse said.

“The residents, their mental health, well-being is extremely important,” Reese said. “We need to start opening up a little bit, and they need to see their families and the families need to see them. So it’s time.”