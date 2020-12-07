“It’s definitely been a long 10 months”: Youngstown nurse speaks out during DeWine’s COVID-19 briefing

Burich is a registered nurse and the emergency room leader at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown-area nurse spoke out during Governor Mike DeWine’s coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon.

Lisa Burich is a registered nurse and the emergency room leader at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

“We’re definitely in the thick of it here. St. E’s is a level one trauma center as well as a stroke center. We’re busy at baseline and lately, we’ve had an influx of COVID patients, so we’re dealing with all of our regular patients and all of the COVID patients on top of that,” Burich said.

She said the hospital has been at capacity and they’ve been holding critically ill patients there for sometimes days at a time.

“It’s definitely been a long 10 months here,” Burich said. “The morale is down among staff. We’re exhausted physically and mentally. We’re definitely leaning on each other for strength at this time.”

During the briefing, DeWine asked Burich what people should do if they start feeling COVID-19 symptoms.

“Anytime that there’s significant shortness of breath involved or any time of respiratory distress, by all means call 911. You definitely need to be here,” Burich said.

Still, she urges the community to use flu clinics that Mercy Health has set up for mild symptoms.

“It’ll definitely help us here in the ER be able to treat the more serious patients in a timely manner,” Burich said. “We just really need people to utilize the appropriate level of care right now.”

She encourages people to continue making the steps to prevent COVID-19 spread.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 9,273 new COVID-19 cases and 63 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 484,297 cases and 7,022 deaths.