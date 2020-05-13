‘It was a great first day’: Reopening day a success at stores across Boardman

Three certain stores are following strict guidelines where all employees are wearing masks

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Route 224 in Boardman was not overly crowded Tuesday evening, certainly not like what you’d see around Christmas. But still, there were people out shopping at the stores that were open, where the owners and managers were just happy to be working.

The aisles at Michaels in the Boardman Plaza held a steady flow of people through the checkout line. Day one of reopening could not have gone better.

“We have a pretty happy place here with all the beautiful flowers and colors and things for your home, crafts. It was all we could have wished for,” said Michaels manager Cindy Wilson.

Two miles east on Route 224, it was also the first day since late March that Ashley HomeStore was open.

“Yeah, it was a great first day. There was a steady stream of traffic that came through throughout the day so far. So we’ve been really pleased with it,” said Ashley HomeStore manager Matt Schultz.

In-between Michaels and Ashley HomeStore is All-American Comics & Cards, which also reopened on Tuesday.

“It has been as good as we could have hoped for honestly. A fair turnout. Mostly my regulars who have been waiting close to two months to get their comics and their gaming,” said All-American worker Randy Moy.

All three stores have guidelines and all employees are wearing masks, though none were requiring their customers to do so.

Since All-American is a small place, it’s only allowing four people in at a time. The checkout lines at Michaels all have plexiglass coverings while at Ashley HomeStore, they’re doing extra cleaning.

“So we’re out doing more than four to five times a day, trying to wipe down handles at the door, doing all the common touchpoints,” Schultz said.

These are also the types of businesses that will benefit from being open, where their customers like to touch and see the items.

“It’s part of the draw. You come in, you flip through the books, you chit chat. It’s kind of like the barbershop,” Moy said.

“I think people just being in their homes the last two months have a chance to look around and spend more time and realize they have some needs that they want to fix or spruce up,” Schultz said.